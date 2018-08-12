Russellville man loses life in motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — A Russellville man is dead after a motorcycle crash according to state troopers. Officials say 47-year-old Albert Denzil Berryman crashed on AL Hwy. 33 near County Road 311.

While riding about three miles north of Moulton, Berryman lost control while trying to take a curve and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lawrence County Coroner according to officials.

Authorities say Berryman was wearing a safety helmet, but high speed was a major factor in the crash.