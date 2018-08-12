Lawn equipment replaced after stolen from Gadsden children

GADSDEN, Ala. — Lawn equipment was replaced around noon Sunday after they were stolen from four Gadsden siblings who participated in the 50 Yard Challenge, according to the founder of the Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

Rodney Smith Jr. posted on August 12 “our kids” had their lawn mowers, weed eaters and blowers stolen. He created a wish list on Amazon to replace the tools. Within an hour, Smith reported they were all paid for.

The kids received brand new equipment as a reward for completing the 50 Yard Challenge, Smith told WHNT News 19. The post said they completed the Challenge “a few weeks ago.”

Smith told WHNT the contributions were made by random individuals and has no way identifying the donors unless they left a note with the package. However, he thanked them on Facebook.