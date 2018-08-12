Fewer Storms Lead To Higher Temperatures Early This Week

Sunday will be another nice, but hot, afternoon! Skies stay partly sunny throughout the day with a slight breeze coming in from the northwest. That northerly wind will bring in some drier air to keep the humidity in check; as highs warm into the low 90s the ‘feels like’ temperature will only peak in the mid 90s.

Most of us will once again get through Sunday dry, but a pesky front drifting into the Tennessee Valley could spark off a few storms in the afternoon. Any storms that develop will likely be along or south of the Tennessee River, with the front as it slowly moves to the south. Storms will fade away quickly after sunset, leaving us dry and quiet overnight.

Lower Humidity, But High Heat: We often hear people say “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity”, but this week it’s going to be the heat! Some drier air will move in for the next few days, keeping humidity on the low side for this time of year. Temperatures will rise into the low 90s each afternoon, but as long as you’re not in direct sunlight for too long, it won’t feel oppressive.

That drier air will also keep storm chances low, but it won’t do away with rain altogether. With a weak frontal boundary nearby, we’ll still keep in a daily afternoon chance of an isolated downpour through the middle of the week. Then a shift to a southerly flow will bring in more moisture for the last half of the week.

Late Week Storms? By the end of the week high pressure off the east coast will begin taking over our weather pattern again. That sets up a steady flow of moist, southerly air. The rise in humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable and supply more fuel for storm chances.

Scattered showers and storms become more likely, but how widespread coverage will be depends on how strong and where exactly that area of high pressure is. Thursday through next weekend looks like a wetter time frame, with up to 1-1.5 inches of rain possible by next Saturday.