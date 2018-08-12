4th annual ‘5 Points BLOK Festival’ is a chance to collaborate, learn and have fun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A fun event is coming up next weekend -- a block party for the Tennessee Valley.

But this event will be so much more than just a party, it's a gathering of multicultural talents, skills, and representatives. It will be an opportunity for artists and musicians to network and collaborate.

The event aims to bring social awareness to the community and inspire people to get involved in local politics. But of course, the point is to have fun!

Check out the '5 Points BLOK Festival' on August 18 in the first-floor connector at Lowe Mill A&E. The fun starts at 2:00 p.m. and goes until 10:45 p.m. for the 4th annual festival.

The best part -- it's free!

It's kid time from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with 'Kid Konnect' where they can enjoy fun activities like coloring, face-painting, arts/crafts & more! After five, 'responsible ages' are invited to enjoy some great music.

Musical guest Minister Fred Whitlow and kids from the Maitland Conservatory will entertain and Guitar Center will be on site with a live demo room!

Last year, over 500 people enjoyed local art, music, technology and commerce. This year, the festival is partnering with the Maitland Conservatory. Their goal is to help children explore their imagination and learn creativity, through the creative arts program at the conservatory.

Donations are accepted and go towards helping children afford professional instruction through scholarships.

The Maitland Conservatory is a contemporary art education program designed to give music students hands-on training and experience in areas such as music production, contemporary instrumental training, vocal coaching, leadership, and much more.

The conservatory is the only fully equipped fine arts school in North Huntsville. Funds raised this year will go to tuition scholarships as well as assist in furnishing equipment the Piano lab in Maitland's second location, slated to open this fall in South Huntsville.