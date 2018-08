× Death investigation underway on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A death investigation is underway on Pulaski Pike between Oakwood Ave and Sparkman Drive in north Huntsville.

Huntsville police confirmed that one person has died at a home next door to Grace Baptist Church. Authorities say there are witnesses at the scene and they are currently speaking with a suspect.

The Madison County Coroner has arrived at the scene.

This is a developing story. We are working to gather more details.