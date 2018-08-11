× Alert issued for online gun concealment furniture company

The Better Business Bureau of Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southeastern Illinois has issued an alert warning consumers on a Missouri based company. Rough Country Rustic Furniture, LLC has suspended operations pending a lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General alleging the company of using “deceptive and unfair business practices in connection with the online sale of furniture and home decor.” According to the lawsuit, Rustic Concealment Solutions allegedly “operates as an alter ego of Rough Country and is used by Defendants to assist in their deceptive practices.”

Rated “F” with Better Business Bureau (BBB), Rough Country Rustic Furniture is a Missouri-based manufacturer of hand-crafted gun concealment furniture and home decor with more than 1,600 BBB consumer complaints and negative reviews. In the BBB’s three year reporting period, there have been nineteen reports filed by consumers in the state of Alabama.

In complaints received by BBB and the Attorney General’s Office, consumers say Rough Country Rustic Furniture took payments for goods but failed to provide the purchased products to consumers, or in some cases provided defective products. Consumers say the company failed to provide promised refunds and to respond to consumer calls and emails.

BBB offers the following tips for consumers interested in purchasing furniture online:

“Research the business and owners carefully before signing a contract, providing any sensitive personal information or paying any money. Check the company’s BBB Business Profile at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887.

at bbb.org or by calling 888-996-3887. Read online reviews from several sources to get a balanced view of customer experiences with a business.

Don’t rely on a professional-looking website or presence on social media as verification that a business is trustworthy. Check other sources.

Read all terms and conditions carefully before completing a purchase online. Make sure you read and understand return and refund policies. Know your options in case you receive an item that was not as advertised.

Pay by credit card whenever possible in case you need to challenge the payment for non-delivery of the product.”

The Missouri Attorney General’s office encourages customers of these businesses who have not received refunds or goods they paid for to continue to file complaints with their office.

To read more on the lawsuit filed by the Missouri Attorney General’s office, go here.

Source: Better Business Bureau of Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southeastern Illinois

If you would like to report a scam, call your BBB at 256-533-1640 or go to the BBB Scam Tracker. To find trustworthy businesses, visit bbb.org.