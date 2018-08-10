Search underway for man who assaulted Huntsville officer, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a 27-year-old is on the run Friday night after he assaulted a Huntsville officer around 6:30 p.m.

The Huntsville Police Department says Walter Dewayne Blankenship was involved in a physical altercation with a cop after the officer attempted to arrest him for breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

Here is the description HPD posted on Facebook:

5’7″

27 years old

About 145 lbs.

Olive Drab Shirt and Unknown Color Shorts

The post explains how Blankenship was able to free himself and flee the scene in a vehicle.

The officer received minor injuries.

If you know any information that could help investigators, please call 256-722-7100.