Search underway for man who assaulted Huntsville officer, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police say a 27-year-old is on the run Friday night after he assaulted a Huntsville officer around 6:30 p.m.
The Huntsville Police Department says Walter Dewayne Blankenship was involved in a physical altercation with a cop after the officer attempted to arrest him for breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.
Here is the description HPD posted on Facebook:
- 5’7″
- 27 years old
- About 145 lbs.
- Olive Drab Shirt and Unknown Color Shorts
The post explains how Blankenship was able to free himself and flee the scene in a vehicle.
The officer received minor injuries.
If you know any information that could help investigators, please call 256-722-7100.