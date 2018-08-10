× Rogersville restuarant surrenders alcohol license during sex crime investigation

ROGERSVILLE, Ala – Police Chief Terry Holden says the owner of 72 Roadhouse voluntarily surrendered his alcohol license Friday afternoon.

Police padlocked the front doors since the start of their investigation into a female employee being sexually assaulted.

Chief Holden says his department is still waiting on forensic evidence on the alleged assault.

Authorities charged restaurant manager David Calvert with attempted rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Investigators believe Calvert drugged the female employee who was found unresponsive inside 72 Roadhouse Monday night.

Holden added three more former employees have come forward with abuse allegations since Wednesday. Police say more charges could be pending against Calvert.