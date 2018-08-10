Police remove 50 animals from Rainsville woman’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - Rainsville Police evacuated a home on Fortner Road filled with animals. Chief Kevin Smith says they received complaints about a woman hoarding pets.

"We received an anonymous complaint about the animals. They were afraid that they were being mistreated and that there were a large quantity of animals here," said Smith.

The Rainsville Police Department immediately started the investigation by speaking with Carolyn Crocker.

Chief Kevin Smith says she let them go inside to check out the animals. There they found over 50 cats and dogs.

"All of the animals are well fed. They appeared to be well taken care of. There are some issues sanitarily," said the Chief.

The animals seem okay but the same can't be said for Crocker.

Chief Smith says the high levels of ammonia could be hazardous to her health.

"It`s very toxic to the lungs and to the sinuses. It can just cause a lot of medical problems," explained Smith.

WHNT News 19 was able to speak with Crocker, and she told us hoarding these many animals was an accident.

She says she allowed people to drop off unwanted animals at her home, because of her large property but then they began to add up. She adds she was just trying to do the Lord's work.

"I think she's doing the right thing, the wrong way, trying to take animals off the street, because people need to spay and neuter their pets," the Rainsville police said.

With the help of Snap Animal Hospital in Huntsville, they removed the animals one by one. They'll be held there until they find new homes.