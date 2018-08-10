New mosaic made from leftover ‘Eggbeater Jesus’ tiles set to be displayed in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new mosaic with a lot of history will soon be displayed at the Huntsville/Madison County Public Library.

Leftover tiles from the iconic Cosmic Christ mosaic at First Baptist Church, affectionally dubbed Eggbeater Jesus, were used to create a mosaic skyline of the city during Panoply this year.

"I'd like to thank all those people who came by our tents at Panoply who came and helped us build this mural," said First Baptist Church's Senior Pastor Travis Collins. "After all, we just facilitated it. So we're presenting this to the city on behalf of all of us."

Restoration work is estimated to continue on the original mosaic over the next four years. Eggbeater Jesus is coming back with more than 4.3 million blown glass tiles and nearly 1,000 colors.