New look for Alabama A&M football team

NORMAL, Ala. -- There are a lot of changes for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs heading into the season, one of those changes being the head coach.

Connell Maynor takes over for former head coach James Spady, and has seen his players respond in a positive way to his coaching style.

"You know they've bought in and ever since the Spring," said Maynor. "Those guys have done everything we've asked them to do. Those guys have just bought in and they are listening to their new coaches and the schemes they are trying to do. They are excited. We are excited."

One guy that will be a big playmaker is former Guntersville running back Jordan Bentley. After fighting through some injuries last season he's healthy and should be a key returner for the Bulldogs.

"He's 100 percent. He's ready to go," said Maynor. "He does all the little things and he knows the game. He knows the schemes, he knows where the line is going to block it and he knows where the hole is supposed to open up at, so he's looking right there. He knows where the adjustments are."

Alabama A&M opens up the regular season against Miles College on September 1st.