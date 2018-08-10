Man who assaulted Huntsville officer found, police say

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville Police Department posted on Facebook that 27-year-old Walter Dewayne Blankenship was found Saturday night around 10:00 p.m. Officials say Blankenship was on the run Friday night after he assaulted a Huntsville officer around 6:30 p.m.

According to the authorities, he was found in northern Madison County, hiding in a tree. Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department’s Anti-Crime team and K-9 are all credited with helping to locate Blankenship.

*** Update*** He has been located (08/11/18 10:00pm). Thank you for your tips. He was located at an address in Northern Madison

County, hiding in a tree this evening. MCSO, HPD’s Anti-Crime team, and K-9 all assisted in locating him. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) August 12, 2018

The Huntsville Police Department says Blankenship was involved in a physical altercation with a cop after the officer attempted to arrest him for breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

The original Facebook post explains how Blankenship was able to free himself and flee the scene in a vehicle. The vehicle was found at a Subway on Drake Avenue and Memorial Parkway.

The officer received minor injuries.