Lawrence County authorities search for missing Danville teen with autism

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Authorities say 17-year-old Brandon Eugene Cagle walked away from his home in Danville around 7:18 p.m. Thursday. According to Brandon’s family, Brandon has autism.

Brandon is 5’5″ tall, weighs about 134 lbs, and has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue shirt and no shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

The Lawrence County Rescue Squad, the North Alabama Search Dog Association, the Sartec K-9 unit have all helped with the search. Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell says the search will resume this morning.