Huntsville Restaurant Week kicks off with ten days of deals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Foodies in the Rocket City have ten days of tasty deals ahead of them for Huntsville Restaurant Week.

This is the seventh year for the event that encourages diners to explore the Madison County dining scene.

More than 50 restaurants and breweries are participating this year.

This year's theme of "10 tasty days of deals" refers to specially-priced menu options by participating restaurants. Lunch specials will cost $10 or $15, and dinner specials include selections at $10, $20, $30 and $40.

There are also special Restaurant Week events scheduled and 10 days of giveaways from the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

More information on Huntsville Restaurant Week can be found here.