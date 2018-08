HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police need your help Friday in Huntsville on identifying this man and woman.

The Huntsville Police tweet on August 10 these individuals are wanted in connection with a theft case.

If you know any information that could help investigators, please call (256) 722-7100.

Please help us identify the individuals in these photos. They are wanted in connection to a theft case. pic.twitter.com/2CvGgJXygG — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) August 10, 2018