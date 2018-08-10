× Former Madison County Sheriff’s investigator pleads guilty to sex abuse of minor, sentenced to 1-year probation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Former Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigator Roland Campos pleaded guilty to a second-degree sex abuse charge Thursday and was sentenced to a year’s probation.

Campos, 64, must also comply with Alabama’s Offender Notification and Registration Act.

The second-degree sex abuse charge is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail. But, the judge suspended the jail term and ordered Campos to serve a year’s probation.

Alabama law defines the second-degree sex abuse charge as either: “subjects another person to sexual contact who is incapable of consent by reason of some factor other than being less than 16 years old; or He, being 19 years old or older, subjects another person to sexual contact who is less than 16 years old, but more than 12 years old.”

Campos was arrested in August 2017 after a middle school student allegedly told a school official Campos had sexually abused her. He resigned from the sheriff’s office the same day.

He was indicted on both the second-degree charge and a first-degree sex abuse charge, a felony that carries a penalty of 1-10 years in prison upon a conviction. Prosecutors from the Alabama Attorney General’s office handled the prosecution and apparently agreed to the lesser charge as part of a plea agreement.

The plea hearing was held before Jackson County Circuit Judge John Graham, He was handling the case because the Madison County judges recused themselves from the case after having previous contact with the longtime investigator.

Campos had two stints with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. He worked from 1983 to 1995 and was terminated, records show, though no reason was listed for the termination. He was rehired in 2007 and in 2008 was the subject of an investigation into sex abuse allegations. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency determined those allegations to be unfounded.