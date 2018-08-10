× Dozens of animals rescued from home in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Rainsville Police say at least 50 cats and dogs are being removed from a home on Fortner Street because of inadequate living conditions.

Police say a vet clinic alerted authorities about the animals, complaining that they weren’t in good condition when they were brought in.

The owner of the animals received a court order in 2007 limiting the number of dogs and cats, stemming from the same problem.

Police say an animal care organization from Huntsville will help get the animals adopted.

Authorities don’t believe the owner will face criminal charges. She could face civil charges for violating the court order.