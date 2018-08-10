CVS brand nasal spray recalled over bacterial contamination concerns

A nasal spray sold at CVS pharmacies nationwide is being recalled over fears it may contain a microbiological contaminant, the Food and Drug Administration says.

Bottles of CVS Health 12-hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist could be contaminated with a bacterium called pseudomonas aeruginosa.

According to the FDA, using the nose spray could be life-threatening for people with cystic fibrosis or immune disorders.

More than 16,000 units of the half-fluid ounce bottle are included in the recall. The affected units have a UPC code of 50428432365. The box contains the lot number 173089J, with an expiration date of September 2019.

There have been no reports of illness associated with the nasal spray so far. Anybody who has purchased it is urged to throw it away or return it to CVS

The FDA says consumers with questions can call Product Quest, the manufacturing company, at (386) 239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm EST.