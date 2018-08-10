× Boaz police chase suspect arrested in Albertville

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Police say they have caught a burglary suspect who led officers on a chase that injured a Boaz police officer.

Albertville police said they responded to a burglary call on Turnpike Road just after 8 a.m. Friday and found Jeremy Sonny Lee Kimbrell, 38, asleep in a lake house near a private lake.

Police Chief Jamie Smith said officers took Kimbrell into custody without incident.

Kimbrell led Boaz police on a chase in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon that resulted in a Boaz patrol SUV flipping over, authorities said. The officer in the SUV had minor injuries and is expected to return to work next week, Boaz police said.

Albertville police charged Kimbrell with third-degree burglary. Smith said he will also face charges related to the chase and vehicle theft in Boaz, and he also has an arrest warrant from Guntersville.

Kimbrell’s being held without bond.