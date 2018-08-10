× ALDOT: Alabama 227 resurfacing project to begin August 13

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists Reed Contracting will begin widening and resurfacing work on Alabama 227 between Alabama 62 and Signal Point Road (Marshall County 455) in Guntersville on Monday, Aug. 13, if weather permits.

Crews will work on the road from about 6:30 a.m. to about 6:00 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with completion anticipated in mid-fall.

The $3.3 million project will include 2-foot safety widening between Alabama 62 and Short Creek in addition to resurfacing of the 10.3-mile project area.

Road work will begin on Alabama 227 northbound from Alabama 62. Motorists should expect single-lane closures and traffic stoppages in alternating directions. Crews will direct traffic by a pilot car.