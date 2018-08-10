× Albertville’s free Main Street Music Festival kicks off this weekend

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Albertville’s free Main Street Music Festival is underway this weekend, starting Friday evening.

The gates open at 4:00 p.m. Friday, and again Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The two-day event features vendors, food and drink vendors, a kids’ inflatable water park, family activities, and of course, music.

Friday night’s lineup will be High Valley and Clay Walker.

“High Valley’s an up-and-coming country duo group that right now, has had over 100 million downloads and streams of their music since 2016, so we’re really pleased to have them,” said Albertville Economic Development Director Mike Price, “Clay Walker’s been doing it for 25 years.”

Saturday brings Madison County-based band Dirt Circus and longtime Atlanta-based folk rock band Drivin’ N Cryin’.

“Which will lead into the headliner, who is Tyler Farr this year,” Price added.

This is the ninth year the city of Albertville has put on the event.

“Depending on the act, we’ve had people from Michigan come down, just from all over. California,” Price said, “They seek out this festival-type atmosphere, especially when they’re a big follower of the artist.”

Last year’s crowd was the biggest they’ve ever had.

“It’s just a really big community event,” Price said.

Sponsors, city employees, and more than 300 volunteers help make the festival happen.

“I’m a local businessman. I’m a chiropractor downtown,” explained Dr. Jon Alan Smith, who volunteered at the festival. “The community supports me and it’s my responsibility to support our community. So anything that I can do that’s going to help our community, I do.”

“For the town to actually offer an event this large for free, I hope more people in the community and surrounding areas come out and support it.”

