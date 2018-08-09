× Woman faces meth trafficking charge after DeKalb traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — An Albertville woman faces meth charges after DeKalb County authorities said they found almost four ounces of the drug in her vehicle.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they pulled over Patti Kim Murphy, 61, Tuesday at the intersection of County Road 3 and Highway 75.

The deputy who pulled Murphy over said she appeared to be nervous, and he called an Albertville police officer to check the vehicle with his dog. The dog indicated there was something in the vehicle, authorities said, so they searched inside and found 113 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Murphy was charged with drug trafficking and drug paraphernalia possession.

Online jail records indicated Murphy’s bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.