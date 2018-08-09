Taco Bell shooting victim’s mother files wrongful death lawsuit against alleged shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It's been a month since Shawn Bone was shot and killed at Taco Bell on Airport road.

Huntsville police charged Pete Morris McCullough, 22, with first-degree murder for Bone's death.

Bone's mother is now suing the alleged shooter for the wrongful death of her son. Sheila Hale filed the suit on July 26, alledging McCullough willfully shot and killed her son.

Hale has requested a verdict and judgment in an amount to punish the defendant and deter the defendant and others from doing the same or similar acts in the future.

She is seeking more than $10,000.

McCullough has a preliminary hearing set for August 22 for his first-degree murder charge.