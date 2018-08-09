× Suspect in deadly Etowah County shooting in custody

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Etowah County authorities arrested an Anniston man Thursday in connection to the death of a 22-year-old woman, Sheriff Todd Entrekin said.

Gadsden police arrested Khalil Devadra Smith, 23, during a traffic stop.

Authorities say a 911 call was made around midnight Wednesday regarding an altercation between two males and that shots had been fired.

Authorities say Smith shot Cheyenne Humphries, 22, of Attalla and Brandon Gipson, 30, of Anniston, and then fled the scene. Gipson is currently in a local hospital.

Humphries’ body will be transported to Huntsville where an autopsy will be performed.

At last check, Smith was being held in the Etowah County Detention Center.