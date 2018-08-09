× Student in custody for taking gun to Whitesburg School

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police took a Whitesburg P-8 school student into custody Thursday morning for taking an unloaded gun onto campus, Huntsville City Schools officials said.

Whitesburg Principal Brad Scott said in a message to parents that the administration learned about the incident Wednesday night. The student was taken into custody before school started Thursday, he said.

The student will be punished with the strongest penalty available to the district, Scott said. He also urged parents to check their children’s backpacks each day and make sure they’re only bringing items that are needed for school.

“In order for Whitesburg to remain a safe haven for children, we must all work together – parents, staff, and community members – to provide the quality environment that our children deserve,” he said.