Several arrested during Huntsville police prostitution sting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police say they arrested seven people during a street prostitution sting in the past week.
Police arrested the following people:
- Christopher Leon Adams, 45 – Soliciting prostitution and disorderly conduct
- Juan Carlos Flores, 35 – Soliciting prostitution
- Trevis Tremell Whitman, 41 – Soliciting prostitution
- Victor Eulogio-Nester, 47 – Disorderly conduct (blocking traffic)
- Nadir Melrose Najee, 56 – Soliciting prostitution
- William Henry Beardsley, 61 – Soliciting prostitution
- Shelia Monique Rena Mitchell Green, 55 – 4 misdemeanor warrants
Online jail records show most of the people arrested had posted bond and were released from the Madison County Jail Wednesday.
