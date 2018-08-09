Several arrested during Huntsville police prostitution sting

Posted 5:35 pm, August 9, 2018, by , Updated at 05:36PM, August 9, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Police say they arrested seven people during a street prostitution sting in the past week.

Police arrested the following people:

  • Christopher Leon Adams, 45 – Soliciting prostitution and disorderly conduct
  • Juan Carlos Flores, 35 – Soliciting prostitution
  • Trevis Tremell Whitman, 41 – Soliciting prostitution
  • Victor Eulogio-Nester, 47 – Disorderly conduct (blocking traffic)
  • Nadir Melrose Najee, 56 – Soliciting prostitution
  • William Henry Beardsley, 61 – Soliciting prostitution
  • Shelia Monique Rena Mitchell Green, 55 – 4 misdemeanor warrants

Online jail records show most of the people arrested had posted bond and were released from the Madison County Jail Wednesday.