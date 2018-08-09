Sanitizing issues on this week’s Restaurant Ratings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Morgan County

Golden Corral

921 Wimberly Dr. SW, Decatur, AL 35603

Score: 80

Violations:

The final rinse temperature in the dishwasher was 152ºF when it should be at least 180ºF.

There were numerous dented cans of food.

The manager says the cans are gone and someone was working on the dishwasher when we got there.

All violations have been corrected.

C&L Restaurant Inc. (Doing business as 'New China')

1668 Beltline Rd SW, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 79

No test papers to test the sanitizing soultion.

Cold chicken held at 55º F to 50º F.

Medicines stored over prep table. Fixed on the same day as the inspection.



The owner told us the chicken had just been put in the fridge and was still cooling down, the medicine was removed and they now have test papers.

She emphasized their good prices and said their food is cooked fresh every day. They plan to work hard to raise their score.

Madison County

Clean Plate Winner:

Bigfoot's Little Donuts

105 Marion St Russellville, AL 35653

Score: 98

From Airbus to storefront, Bigfoot's Little Donuts is settling into its new home on Memorial Parkway near Lily Flagg Rd.

We're indulging our sweet tooth again this week and their golden pillows, are a perfect little bite.

The mini donuts ride in a sizzling bath turning once, twice and then they're ready to decorate.

Flavors range from cinnamon roll to cookies and cream, and Bigfoot is keeping watch.

Owner and self-proclaimed 'Dude Who Makes Donuts' Brian Steele and his wife turned this sweet hobby into a full-time business.

He's grateful to his customers, who show their support by wearing the company's shirts around the globe.