More unevenly scattered storms likely through the weekend

A large area of rain and embedded thunderstorms moved across North Alabama early and moved out by early afternoon; that leaves us mostly dry for the evening with only a slim chance of an isolated shower developing here or there through midnight. More showers are possible overnight into Friday morning, and we’ll be keeping an eye on the radar yet again Friday afternoon for some locally-heavy, hit-or-miss thunderstorms that can bring heavy rainfall, intense lightning, and wind gusts strong enough to break tree branches and rearrange patio furniture.

This kind of pattern with clouds and occasional showers naturally reduces the heat somewhat, but it does not get cool. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s setting us up for a warm, muggy start to Friday. That sticky air makes mid-80s Friday afternoon feel hotter than it looks; the heat index likely gets over 90ºF between 11 am and 5 pm.

The weekend ahead: Got some weekend plans? If they’re outdoor plans, don’t cancel them over the chance of scattered thunderstorms, but you should be aware that a few downpours may force you to adjust your outings. No single spot has a 100% or a 0% chance of rain for Saturday and Sunday; however, the odds of no rain definitely outweigh the chance of getting enough to measure. For those spots that do catch the downpour, expect less than 60 minutes of rainfall. The catch is that it could come down very hard for a little while with lightning and gusty winds to go along with it!

Expect highs close to 90ºF both Saturday and Sunday; the heat index may go as high as 95ºF to 100ºF, so if you don’t get wet from a brief downpour, you may get soaked with sweat. That’s just the kind of summertime heat we have!

Hotter next week: The hottest day of the year so far was Tuesday: high of 97ºF. We’ll make a run at that kind of heat again next week with few (if any) afternoon/evening thunderstorms from Tuesday to Thursday.

The chance of storms increases again late in the week bringing another round of similar uneven, spotty, hit-or-miss, heavy thunderstorms from Friday into the weekend.

