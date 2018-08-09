× Man charged with capital murder for DeKalb County child’s death

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — DeKalb County authorities say a man in custody in Georgia has been charged with killing a child.

Noe Mateo, 24, was arrested Wednesday after a DeKalb County grand jury indicted him for capital murder.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the charge stems from the death of a child Feb. 21, 2017. Mateo lived in the same home as the child in Crossville at the time, authorities said.

Mateo is in custody in Georgia and will be extradited to DeKalb County, authorities said. He will be held without bond.