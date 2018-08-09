× Huntsville police say two people charged in child pornography investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville police have charged two people in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

Police arrested Noah Jones, 18, on Aug. 8 on 10 counts of disseminating child pornography.

Huntsville police say they started investigating the case in December 2017, when a victim’s parent alerted police that a photo was circulating.

Investigators said Jones uploaded media to a web-based service and then gave the password out for others to view that media. Police said they learned the photos spread rapidly to people in several different states through the web-based service. Police have contacted law enforcement in those states about their investigation.

Jones’s attorney, John Butler Jr., said the case involves young people all or about the same age.

“It is certainly not as sinister as is being portrayed,” Butler said.

Jones has been released from the Madison County Jail after posting $25,000 bond.

He’s the second person arrested in the investigation.

In May, police charged Justin Kennedy, 19, with three counts of dissemination of child pornography.

Police said they are still investigating.