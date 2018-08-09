LIVE BLOG: Huntsville City Schools financial status currently “not good” according to report during board meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools has a financial problem. Superintendent of Finance, Bob Hagood confirmed the system currently only has a little over one month of operating revenue at the meeting Thursday night.
Hagood recommended that the superintendent freeze unnecessary expenditures in the district, including shutting down purchasing cards, not traveling, and reclassifying some expenditures.
Auditors talking about corrective action plan. Say Hagood was instrumental in that. @whnt pic.twitter.com/iVflvRw2fW
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Ferrell is speaking sternly to Hagood. Said he needs to bring the data they need and do it right. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Hagood said he has done good work in the past. He will accept the blame for this error but he said audits under him have come clean in the past. @whnt pic.twitter.com/YPIMZIFn4P
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Mcginnis said he is “livid” that the district could somehow lose teachers or that a teacher pay raise could be in jeopardy because of mistakes. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Ferrell said they have to figure out how to save money. “This is serious.” @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Hill takes offense that Ferrell didn’t tell other board members she considered trying to fire Hagood. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Ferrell near tears. Said she has struggled with whether or not to fire Hagood. @whnt pic.twitter.com/o6vpVfCTsI
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
I believe I thought I heard Ferrell say 9.8 million = 120 teaching units: “that’s horrific.” @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Ferrell said this could “potentially become a crisis situation.” @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Hagood says he accepts responsibility for the error because it falls under his department @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Ferrell said the first time she found out the district would be below reserve was a phone call she got on Friday from interim Superintendent @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Hill is still calling for a “forensic audit.” The kind of audit where you find out where every single dollar is going. Auditor says that’s not the kind of audit he’s done here— says that kind of audit is very expensive.
Auditors found 4 findings to report. 3 had to do with special education. Detailing a clerical mistake that affected individuals with disabilities education act funds— wasn’t “coded” right.
Hagood: “we have time to try to do something.” @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Board members say they’re stressed and concerned about this.
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
These two have different projections. Some say it could end with balance of $9.8 million. They need some 18.1 million to have a one month reserve as required by law. @whnt pic.twitter.com/tInv1bdld1
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
This was recently found on the audit. They didn’t know about it until they discovered it. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Need “steep changes” he says @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Auditor says the state will be notified of this and will require the district to have a plan to deal with this. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Beginning balance dropped once they found the error. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Mistake lasted for 8 months with an erroneous number, auditor says. @whnt it’s been years since the auditors have reported anything to the board. Says this is a one time occurrence.
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Auditor says new accountants caused a problem with the accrual of ad valorem taxes that changed the amount of money it looked like the district had to work with @whnt still hearing this. Hoping I can digest it more.
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Now we move on to the audit report @whnt pic.twitter.com/NfyD26scAT
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Watkins said all this money trouble is affecting kids and wants fingers pointed not at one person but at everyone who made the land agreements @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Watkins summarizing her views @whnt pic.twitter.com/tfE8tZHLSz
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
She said the district paid for the Haysland road extension and the connector road extension. Says the previous administration and city wanted new Schools but built them off the backs of the school system @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Watkins is criticizing the city for not giving 8 million dollars to the district for 2 schools. She’s detailing it. Meanwhile two city representatives including the finance director are sitting near me @whnt pic.twitter.com/7HvmBfqVhg
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Watkins is also defending Hagood. She is also reiterating how many times she has asked for an audit and said the district doesn’t have the money it is spending. @whnt pic.twitter.com/GKirNvqwwz
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 10, 2018
Board member McGinnis asking about status of district’s decision to increase teacher pay. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 9, 2018
He did not specify what kind of units he means.
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 9, 2018
He said by unnecessary spending he means things like travel, and waiting to buy some things. Said he recommends the freezing of these things until we get through September. @whnt not talking about cutting teachers but he does recommend eliminating 50 units thru attrition
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 9, 2018
Hagood said he would shut down most purchasing cards as part of that. @whnt
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 9, 2018
Bob Hagood, supt of finance, giving what he calls “not a good” finance report to huntsville city school board. Said he will recommend the board freeze district’s unnecessary spending @whnt pic.twitter.com/7BGZ347OPp
— Kristen Conner WHNT (@KConnerWHNT) August 9, 2018