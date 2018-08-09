LIVE BLOG: Huntsville City Schools financial status currently “not good” according to report during board meeting

Posted 7:05 pm, August 9, 2018, by and , Updated at 07:22PM, August 9, 2018

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City Schools has a financial problem. Superintendent of Finance, Bob Hagood confirmed the system currently only has a little over one month of operating revenue at the meeting Thursday night.

Hagood recommended that the superintendent freeze unnecessary expenditures in the district, including shutting down purchasing cards, not traveling, and reclassifying some expenditures.

Justin Barr August 9, 20188:01 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20188:00 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:59 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:59 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:56 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:56 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:55 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:54 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:53 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:52 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:51 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:50 pm

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:33 pm

Hill is still calling for a “forensic audit.” The kind of audit where you find out where every single dollar is going. Auditor says that’s not the kind of audit he’s done here— says that kind of audit is very expensive.

Justin Barr August 9, 20187:30 pm

Auditors found 4 findings to report. 3 had to do with special education. Detailing a clerical mistake that affected individuals with disabilities education act funds— wasn’t “coded” right.

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:21 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:19 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:17 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:16 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:16 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:13 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:13 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:13 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:12 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:12 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:12 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:11 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:11 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:11 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:11 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:11 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:10 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:10 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:10 pm

Jessica Grotjahn August 9, 20187:10 pm