BLOG: Huntsville City School District ends superintendent search, selects interim Christie Finley as choice

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.- In an eventful meeting, the Huntsville City School Board chose Christie Finley as new superintendent. Finley has served as the interim superintendent.

Previously Finley worked as the district’s Deputy Superintendent of Strategy and Innovation. She has been in the education field for more than 20 years. It has been part of her daily job to work with technology and oversee the critical process of complying with the district’s consent order in a federal desegregation case.

She became interim superintendent to fill the vacancy left as Superintendent Matt Akin transitioned from leading Huntsville City Schools to heading the new Gulf Shores City Schools system.

