Hazel Green High School principal resigns

HAZEL GREEN, Ala — The Madison County Board of Education approved the resignation of Hazel Green High School principal Darrell Long in a meeting Wednesday night.

School board member Nathan Curry said Thursday that Long resigned for family and personal reasons.

Madison County Schools spokesman Tim Hall said the special session to accept Long’s resignation took place at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The district sent out a public meeting notice a little more than an hour before, at 5:45 p.m.

Hall said the district would not comment any further on Long’s resignation because it was a personnel issue.