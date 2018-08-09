Boaz officer flipped vehicle during pursuit, search for driver underway near Turnpike Road

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A law enforcement officer flipped his service vehicle during a pursuit on Thursday. Authorities confirm that a person attempted a burglary in Albertville in a stolen van earlier in the day. They took off when the homeowner shot at them.

A Boaz Police officer recognized the van and attempted to pull it over, but the driver didn’t stop. Police say during the pursuit, the driver tried to hit the officer on Hwy 205 at Butler Ave. When the officer swerved to avoid the van, the vehicle flipped.

The officer was taken to the hospital but is ok.

Law enforcement officials are searching for the person in a field near Turnpike Road.