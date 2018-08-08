× Upgrade coming to dirt path on UAH campus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Engineering students and staff are used to handling potentially dangerous gasses for research, but sometimes transporting them becomes a problem. The University of Alabama in Huntsville can expect to see a new road near one of their campus research centers to improve safety while moving these gasses.

The Madison County Commission authorized a deal with Reed Contracting Services to turn an existing path into a paved road on the campus.

“While it did meet the needs of the professors at UAH, we’re fixing to build a road that’s going to meet the needs of life safety and to make it even safer for the people that are there studying these types of gasses and what they do,” said Dale Strong, chairman of the Madison County Commission.

The path near the Johnson Research Center is used for transporting gasses and research materials, but this upgrade will make it safer to move these items.

“This is the next generation of leaders in engineering at NASA and the Marshall Space Flight Center. I want to be sure that whatever gasses they need to learn the next propulsion technique, then I want to be a part of that,” Strong said.

The project was originally expected to cost nearly $250,000, but the commission and Reed Contracting evaluated the path and found an appropriation of less than $50,000.

Commission Chairman Dale Strong says that he hopes upgrading conditions, like this path, will help recruit more engineering students to come to UAH.

The commission does not have an expected completion date for this project. Their next meeting is set for September 19 at 10 a.m.