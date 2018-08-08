× Police: Rogersville restaurant had issues prior to manager’s attempted rape arrest

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. — Police say they’ve had their eye on a restaurant where three people were arrested Monday night after an alleged rape.

As news came out about the arrests Monday night at 72 Roadhouse, former patrons and employees began contacting WHNT News 19 — many of them not surprised at the allegations.

“It was bound to happen,” said one former employee who asked not to be identified. “I saw it coming. Whether it be her or somebody else, it was bound to happen.”

Police charged 72 Roadhouse manager David Calvert with attempted rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The charges came after police were called to the restaurant for a call about an unconscious female employee. Police are waiting on forensic evidence to determine whether the employee found at the restaurant was drugged.

Police arrested two other people who were there on outstanding warrants.

The former employee who spoke to WHNT News 19 said she tried working at 72 Roadhouse, but it was just too much for her to handle. She said there was all sorts of illegal activity at the restaurant while Calvert was managing it.

“You would just take a big whiff and all you would smell was marijuana,” she said. “You could definitely know marijuana was being smoked there.”

Another issue: The sale of alcohol to minors. Rogersville Police Chief Terry Holden said state ABC agents cited the restaurant in the last couple of weeks for serving minors.

“I was talking with a friend and we were discussing it before anything happened,” the former employee said. “And she said ‘I bet this place won’t last two months,’ and I said ‘I don’t give it a month.'”

That conversation was just two weeks ago, she said.

Holden said the front doors of 72 Roadhouse will remain padlocked until the town’s alcohol commission makes a final decision on the restaurant’s future.

Calvert was being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center without bond.