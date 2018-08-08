× Muscle Shoals Post Office building shut down over health, safety concerns

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily closed down its building in Muscle Shoals.

The building on Avalon Avenue was closed until further notice pending “an assessment of possible health and safety issues with the building,” according to a news release from the USPS. Details about the issues were not specified.

A van is set up in the parking lot for cash-only postal transactions, and customers with identification are being allowed to pick up their post office box mail from the van. Customers can also go to the Tuscumbia Post Office on Highway 72 west for cash transactions.

The building’s closure won’t affect mail delivery, according to the postal service.