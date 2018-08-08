Morgan County man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 murder

DECATUR, Ala. — A man found guilty of murder in the 2013 death of a Decatur man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.

The judge handed down the sentence for Dewayne Hicks Wednesday morning. Hicks is one of three people charged for the robbery and death of Jamie Travers. Charles Makekau and Ryan Caudle are the other two charged in the case.

Investigators say Makekau set up the robbery and supplied the other two an access code to bypass Travers’ home security system.

Caudle has pleaded guilty to murder. Makekau is yet to be tried.