Local school resource officers join in the back-to-school picture craze

As students head back to school across north Alabama, the law enforcement officers charged with keeping them safe are also getting ready.

And just like the parents who post pictures of their children on the first day of school, local police and sheriffs are having a little fun putting their officers in front of the camera.

In Falkville, school resource officer Seth Sullivan, who said he loves his kids and his job, posted a funny picture and invited Falkville parents to share pictures of their children.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office also posted a couple of “first day” pictures, along with a safety reminder.

And in Jackson County, Sheriff Chuck Phillips sent his resource officers to get ready for Thursday, when kids there will head back to the classroom.