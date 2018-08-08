× I-65 ramp resurfacing in Limestone County to begin this week

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Workers are scheduled to start a $3.5 million resurfacing project on Interstate 65 in northern Limestone County Wednesday night.

Wednesday night, crews will begin patching parts of a seven-mile stretch of I-65, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Contractors will then start Thursday on milling and paving interchange ramps in the area, which starts two miles south of Thach Road and goes north to the Tennessee state line.

Crews are scheduled to work 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The speed limits in work areas is reduced to 50 miles per hour. According to ALDOT, drivers should be cautious in those areas and expect delays due to single-lane closures.