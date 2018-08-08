Hartselle High School student suspended for creating fake KKK photo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala - School began Tuesday for Hartselle students and Wednesday a high school senior is not being allowed back to class. The student was suspended after taking a picture of classmates and then editing it to make it appear like they were wearing Ku Klux Klan attire.

District officials cannot release the student's identity, but they say it was a high school senior.

"It's totally unacceptable. It's not a good representation of Hartselle High School or our community. We have great students, we have a great community, and this instance was definitely not something that represents us," Principal Brad Cooper said.

The senior took a picture of their classmates at the end of the day Tuesday. Cooper says other students in the class were not aware of what was going on. When the senior got home they edited it to make it look like two students were wearing white hoods.

"The Ku Klux Klan is what the association that would be made there," Cooper said.

The student posted the picture on Snapchat. Then someone took a screenshot and posted it on Facebook.

"Immediately we were trying to address the situation find out what was going on. We contacted the student's parents. So last night, even through the night, we were working with the parents. We were talking with school officials to try to get on top of this, and get a handle as quickly as possible," Cooper said.

Cooper says the student has admitted what they did.

"The student admitted to doing this, this morning. Was very apologetic."

District Superintendent Dee Dee Jones says that the student could be facing more repercussions. This situation is currently under investigation and she is seeking the highest punishment possible.

Cooper says school officials are talking to students about what they post on social media.