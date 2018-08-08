× Former Alabama legislator Ed Henry pleads not guilty to Medicare fraud charges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Ed Henry, who retired from the Alabama Legislature this year, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court to charges stemming from an alleged kickback scheme to defraud Medicare.

Henry, a Republican who represented Hartselle, was indicted on the charges at the end of May.

The indictment alleges thousands of dollars of overbilling. The federal case was expanded late last month, with the indictment of two North Alabama area doctors – Dr. Nicole Scruggs of Huntsville and Dr. Punuru Reddy of Decatur.

Henry has filed a motion to dismiss the charges, arguing the indictment is overly vague and doesn’t identify criminal conduct. The case is being heard in the U.S. Middle District Court of Alabama in Montgomery.

The indictment alleges a complex overbilling scheme where Henry’s company, MyPractice24, Inc., provided chronic care management services to elderly, seriously ill patients that included non-face to face consultations, arranging appointments and calling in prescription refills.

The original indictment alleges that Henry and a Montgomery family practice doctor worked out a scheme where the practice would refer patients to Henry in exchange for kickbacks to the doctor.

The newer indictments make similar claims involving the Huntsville and Decatur physicians.

The indictments allege thousands of dollars in overbilling from around March 2016 to June 2017.

Henry charged the doctor substantially less than the previous firm that had the chronic care services contract, the lawsuit alleges, which enabled more patient referrals.

Meanwhile, federal rules require that patients in the chronic care management program pay a co-payment for services.

Henry’s company, the indictment claims, would bill Medicare for the chronic care services and falsely claim the patients were paying co-pays. The co-pays claim meant Henry’s company would receive a higher reimbursement from Medicare than if the patients didn’t pay the co-payment.

The indictment contains a number of charges from conspiracy to defraud and money laundering, violations of anti-kickback statutes and health care fraud. The government said it plans to seek forfeiture of funds Henry obtained during the alleged scheme, if he is convicted.