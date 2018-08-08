× Florence man charged with rape, sexual abuse

FLORENCE, Ala. — A man is in jail after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury for rape, Florence police said Wednesday.

Police said Steven Marcus Burge, 22, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.

Burge is accused of raping a 20-year-old woman at an apartment on Pine Street in May 2017. He and the victims were acquaintances through mutual friends at the time, police said.

Burge was already being held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $12,000 bond in an unrelated case. Court records show he was arrested July 13 on a domestic violence charge.

His total bond is now set at $112,000.