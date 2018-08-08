× Cows help herd Florida theft suspect into police custody

SANFORD, Fla. — An unlikely group of bystanders helped police in Florida find a car theft suspect Monday.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office had a helicopter in the air as Sanford police chased a Subaru that had been reported stolen, according to CBS affiliate WKMG.

Video from the helicopter shows the driver run through a stop sign and crash in a ditch before she and a passenger get out and run. The driver was found hiding in a bush and taken into custody, authorities said. The passenger, Jennifer Kaufman, ran away through a cow pasture.

The sheriff’s office helicopter tracked Kaufman through the field, but it wasn’t the only one. A herd of cows saw her and also gave chase.

During the chase, the helicopter told authorities on the ground to follow the cattle chasing Kaufman.

She was taken into custody a short time later. She and the driver, Sarah Young, were charged with drug possession, resisting arrest, trespassing and theft.