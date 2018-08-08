× 12 people go to hospital after Colbert County wreck

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — A family vacation came to an abrupt end with a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday.

A 15-passenger van and a truck collided on Highway 157 in White Oak Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews took 12 people from the van to Helen Keller Hospital with minor injuries. Authorities on the scene said the van’s passengers are lucky injuries from the wreck weren’t worse.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating, but witnesses said the van was traveling north on Highway 157 when the truck turned in front of it.

The wreck has been cleared and the road is open.