Woman facing charges for bomb threat at Goodman plant in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Police say they’re waiting to extradite a Huntsville woman to Tennessee to face charges for a bomb threat called in to the Goodman Manufacturing plant last month.

Briana Andrea Fletcher, 22, was arrested and booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday evening.

Fayetteville police said Fletcher faces a felony charge of making a false report for a threat at Goodman on July 24.

Police said Fletcher has never been an employee at the plant.