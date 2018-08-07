× Whitesburg Baptist Church introduces new Senior Pastor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A former Charger will return on September 16 to the Rocket City as a head minister.

A Whitesburg Baptist Church news release states Dr. Darryl L. Craft makes his return to Huntsville as the Senior Pastor for their Church

He served as the Senior Pastor at Temple Baptist Church in Hattiesburg, Mississippi before he accepted the role.

Craft attended the University of Alabama in Huntsville where he received his bachelor’s degree, according to the release. He received his doctorate (’93) and master’s degree (’88) from Southwest Baptist Theological Seminary.

The release shows his resume as a leader within the Southern Baptist Convention, pastor conferences and mission trips. They also mention he served as an adjunct professor for two universities, as well as a Chapel Speaker at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

The announcement comes after Dr. Jimmy Jackson retired from his role after 40 years of service.