Waterloo man killed in two-vehicle crash while checking the mail

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash while checking his mail in Waterloo Tuesday night. Alabama State Troopers confirm that Billy Rayburn Smith, 68, had driven his truck to the mailbox and it was hit by another truck.

The wreck happened around 7 p.m. on AL-20, about 17 miles west of Florence.

Troopers confirm that Smith was pronounced dead at ECM Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.