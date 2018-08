Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Space and Missile Defense Symposium begins this morning in the South Hall of the Von Braun Center. The three-day symposium is considered the leading educational, professional development and networking event of the space and missile defense community.

The theme this year: "Space and Missile Defense...Sharpening the Military's Competitive Edge"

The exhibit floor is open and free to the public, but be sure to take a photo ID. You have to register to go inside.