Space and Missile Defense Command leader talks game-changing research and development for the future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- It might surprise you to know that the largest user of space for the united states is actually the army. That makes the Space and Missile Defense Command at Redstone Arsenal very important.

SMDC's commander, Lt. General James Dickinson is this week's 'Leadership Perspectives' interview. We asked him, what exactly SMDC does?

Dickinson will tell you that what his command does is research and development for the future. That gives him a good perspective when talking about the army's brand new, and game-changing futures command.

Watch the full interview with Lt. General James Dickinson above.